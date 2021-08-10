US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure Bill

Trains sit on tracks at Union Station on July 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Trains sit on tracks at Union Station on July 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    34 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Senate on Tuesday (Aug 10) approved the colossal US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) infrastructure investment plan backed by President Joe Biden, a huge win for the Democratic president.

The package described by the White House as "historic" only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans.

The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for final approval, where its future is more uncertain as tensions have emerged within the Democratic party, which holds a narrow majority.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 