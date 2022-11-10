US Senate control comes down to who wins two of the last three races

WASHINGTON – The struggle for control of the US Senate boiled down to three races, with each party needing to win two of those states to secure a majority, as fractious Republicans limped along toward a tenuous hold on the House.

Republicans did not achieve the midterm wave election wave they expected, and some House conservatives expressed frustrations with party leaders for failing to deliver a larger majority.

As things stand, Republicans have won 206 House seats and hold leads in 14 more, compared with 183 wins for Democrats, who are leading in 32 contests. At least 218 are needed to claim a majority. It could take days to know the balance of power as officials count mail-in ballots in dozens of close races. And some may be subject to recounts and court challenges.

In the Senate, Democrats won a significant victory with Mr John Fetterman taking a previously Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania by defeating celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. But they were unable to flip the Senate seat in Wisconsin, where networks projected incumbent Republican Ron Johnson won over Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

Democrats need 50 seats to control the Senate with Vice-President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote while the Republicans need to capture 51. With Republicans currently locked into 49 Senate seats and Democrats at 48, these three states are key:

Georgia

The contest between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed towards a dramatic run-off next month after neither candidate was able to grab 50 per cent of the vote.

Results in the nation’s most expensive race showed Mr Warnock up on the former collegiate and NFL football star 49.4 per cent to 48.5 per cent, with 98 per cent of the votes counted. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was drawing 2.1 per cent of the vote, forcing the run-off.

During the campaign, Mr Walker and other Republicans sought to tie Mr Warnock and his policies to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have sagged amid stubbornly high inflation. But Mr Walker was weighed down by personal baggage, including allegations of domestic violence and that Mr Walker paid for two women’s abortions while publicly supporting limitations on the procedure.

Mr Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes out of almost 5 million cast in 2020.

Arizona

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly was leading Republican candidate Blake Masters, who had embraced former president Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, 51 per cent to 46.6 per cent with a little more than two-thirds of the ballots tallied.

Arizona has become a swing state and Mr Kelly first won his Senate seat in a 2020 special election with just 51 per cent of the vote, which Republicans saw as a vulnerability. But Mr Masters struggled to lure support from swing voters and moderate Republicans. He called the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol a “false flag” operation, suggested Social Security should be privatised, and said that “Black people, frankly” were responsible for the rise in gun violence.