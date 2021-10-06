US sees Kishida continuing Abe legacy, cementing close alliance

WASHINGTON - The United States does not expect any change in direction in its strengthening bilateral relationship with Japan under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Mr Kishida was foreign minister for five years under former premier Shinzo Abe, and he has retained Mr Nobuo Kishi and Mr Toshimitsu Motegi as defence and foreign ministers respectively.

This signals continuity, at a time when the region faces a rising and significantly more assertive China, analysts say.

"It's fair to assume that the Kishida administration will build on Abe's focus, namely to keep US-Japan relations strong and to develop new opportunities for cooperation," Ms Shihoko Goto, Senior North-East Asia Associate at the Woodrow Wilson Center's Asia Programme, told The Straits Times.

Monday's (Oct 4) call between Mr Kishida and President Joe Biden illustrates the importance of the bilateral relationship in protecting stability in the Indo-Pacific, she noted.

The official US readout stated: "The leaders affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

"President Biden noted that he looks forward to strengthening the relationship in the years ahead given the critical role our countries play in advancing our common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad," it said, referring to the grouping that consists of the US, Japan, India and Australia.

Ms Goto said: "What should be looked out for is how Kishida plans to further Abe's legacy, particularly in bolstering Japan's defence spending which was a key issue during the LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) leadership campaign."

"Other issues include how Japan plans to step up efforts to come in Taiwan's defence, and how Japan will position itself in the Quad and in growing Aukus relations," she said, referring to the Aukus security alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the US.

But until the general election on Oct 31, most of Mr Kishida's focus will be on securing the LDP's seats in the Diet, Ms Goto added.

Mr Kishida inherits a US-Japan alliance at a high point, wrote Dr James Przystup, Senior Fellow and Japan Chair, on the conservative Hudson Institute's website.

"Much of the credit goes to the work of his predecessors, Prime Minster Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga," he wrote. "Shinzo Abe was a statesman not only of vision but a diplomat of the highest order."

The 2019 meeting of the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee saw the alignment of US and Japanese strategic policy documents, including support for a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

The 2021 meeting committed the alliance to strengthen deterrence and defence capabilities, in particular in space, cyber and information security. It stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to the Quad which held its first in-person summit in Washington last month.

"Japan's new Prime Minister will inherit a strong hand as Japan moves to address the challenges of the decade ahead, the realisation of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, global heath, and climate change as well as others yet unforeseen," Dr Przystup wrote.

"The US is broadly comfortable with Kishida with regard to US-Japan alliance issues and Indo-Pacific policy," Dr Robert Manning, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security, told The Straits Times.

"He will continue the assertive stance on China and support for Taiwan of his close ally Shinzo Abe," Dr Manning said. Even if Japan reverts to a period of rotating prime ministers, the US-Japan alliance has its own momentum, he added.