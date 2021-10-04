Incoming Japanese PM Kishida to call snap election for Lower House on Oct 31

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call a general election for the Lower House of Parliament on Oct 31, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday (Oct 4).

Lower House Member of Parliament terms expire on Oct 21 and an election must be held no later than Nov 28.

Mr Kishida, a former foreign minister and leader of the Kishida faction, clinched victory in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election last Wednesday (Sept 29) and is expected to be officially voted in as prime minister when Parliament sits on Monday, announcing a Cabinet reshuffle the same day.

Mr Kishida's most immediate task will be to unite a divided party with an eye on a general election that must be held by next month, as four-year Lower House lawmaker terms are due to expire on Oct 21.

"The LDP leadership election is over. Let us all face the Lower House and (next year's) Upper House elections as one," Mr Kishida said in his acceptance speech.

"We must put together a stimulus package of tens of trillions of yen by the end of the year and beyond that important problems are piling up for our nation - a new capitalism and realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as dealing with the low birth rate," he added.