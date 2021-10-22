US says 'no change' in Taiwan policy after Biden vows to defend it against China

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The White House clarified on Friday (Oct 22) that there was no change in US policy on Taiwan after President Joe Biden promised to defend the island from Chinese attack, angering Beijing.

"The president was not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy," a White House spokesman said.

The White House said it was still guided by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, in which Congress required the United States to provide the island with weapons for its own defence but was ambiguous on whether the US would intervene militarily.

"We will uphold our commitment under the act to support Taiwan's self-defence, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes in the status quo," the spokesman said.

Biden, asked at a CNN televised forum on Thursday night if the US would come to Taiwan's defence if China invaded, replied, "Yes."

"We have a commitment to that," he said.

The Taiwan Relations Act was passed when the US switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing and committed Washington to maintain de facto diplomatic relations with Taiwan.