US must focus on Myanmar 'at this critical moment' , says report by expert group

WASHINGTON - The US cannot afford to treat the grave setback in Myanmar as a distant distraction of little consequence to its larger interests in Asia, a report by the Myanmar Study Group has warned, one year after the Feb 1, 2021, coup d'etat in the country.

"The United States has few immediate bargaining chips to press the Myanmar military for a ceasefire, release of political prisoners, and restoration of the elected government," the report concedes.

"To deal with the limitations imposed by geographic distance and the current political and security obstacles to direct access, the United States will need to enlist the international community, its alliances, and Myanmar's domestic and exiled civil society to deliver aid and support to Myanmar's civilians and to seek an end to the multidimensional crisis."

The 64-page "Anatomy of the Military Coup and Recommendations for the US Response" by the Myanmar Study Group - convened by the United States Institute for Peace (USIP) - is a comprehensive report on Myanmar's current political and security landscape.

It comes as policy input as analysts expect the crisis in Myanmar may soon figure in Congressional hearings. The Myanmar Study Group comprises nine experts including two former top US diplomats in Myanmar, Priscilla Clapp and Derek Mitchell.

In late December 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the US$770 billion (S$1.04 trillion) defence budget for this year, which among other things calls for "supporting democracy in Burma."

The US Government uses the names "Burma and "Myanmar" interchangeably.

The so-called National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) explicitly calls on the US government to, among other things, "support and legitimise the National Unity Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the civil disobedience movement in Myanmar, and other entities promoting democracy in Burma, while simultaneously denying legitimacy and resources to the Myanmar military junta".

Made up of ousted lawmakers and activists opposed to the coup, the NUG is a parallel civilian government vying with the junta for international legitimacy.

"By law, the US Government now has to support the NUG," said Dr Zachary Abuza, South East Asia security expert and Professor at the National War College wrote in The Diplomat.

"It legally obliges the Biden administration to "support and legitimise the NUG" and identifies an end state that is in line with the NUG's stated position."

The Myanmar military's internal strength and cohesion may be weakening, some analysts say. Anecdotally, it is seeing defections and difficulties in recruitment.

The report recommends that the US provide humanitarian and medical assistance - including Covid-19 vaccines - as the most immediate imperative. "China has already set a related precedent by vaccinating groups in northern Shan and Kachin States without any agreement from the regime," it notes.

It recommends diplomatic engagement with Myanmar's immediate neighbours, especially Thailand, Bangladesh, and India, to develop common positions and "encourage their interventions with - and isolation of - the junta regime".