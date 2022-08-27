US Justice Dept releases redacted document that underpins Trump search

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Justice Department on Friday (Aug 26) released a redacted version of the legal document that allowed the FBI to seize classified government records from former president Donald Trump's Florida home.

The affidavit revealed some new details about the classified documents Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home until January this year, from handwritten notes by the president to information about national intelligence sources.

It also showed efforts by Trump representatives to claim he had the authority to declassify documents.

Of the 32-page document, unsealed on Friday, 23 of its pages were largely blacked out, with the text on 11 pages of them redacted entirely.

The release also contained a letter from Trump's defence attorney Evan Corcorcan, who wrote to the department on May 25 to complain about the Justice Department's investigation.

"Any attempt to impose criminal liability on a President or former President that involves his actions with respect to documents marked classified would implicate grave constitutional separation-of-powers issues," he wrote.

Beyond that, the primary criminal statute that governs the unauthorised removal and retention of classified documents or material does not apply to the President," he added.

An Aug 8 search at Mar-a-Lago marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business.

The Republican former president has suggested he might run for the White House again.