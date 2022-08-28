US intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials: Letter

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the Aug 8 search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter dated Friday (Aug 26) from national intelligence director (DNI) Avril Haines to House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chairman Carolyn Maloney also said the Justice Department and DNI "are working together to facilitate a classification review" of materials including those recovered during the search.

Schiff and Maloney said in a joint statement they were pleased the government was "assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago."

Politico reported the letter earlier.

The Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.

Haines said DNI "will also lead an Intelligence Community (IC) assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents" including those seized.

The Justice Department on Friday released a heavily redacted affidavit that underpinned the FBI's extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago in which agents seized 11 sets of classified records including some labelled "top secret" as documents that could gravely threaten national security if exposed.

In the affidavit, an unidentified FBI agent said the agency reviewed and identified 184 documents "bearing classification markings" containing "national defence information" after Trump in January returned 15 boxes of government records sought by the US National Archives.

Other records in those boxes, according to the affidavit, bore handwritten notes by Trump.