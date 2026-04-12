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US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran: CNN

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US President Donald Trump speaking to the media outside the White House on April 11, before boarding Marine One.

US President Donald Trump speaking to the media outside the White House on April 11, before boarding Marine One.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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  • US intelligence suggests China will send new air defence systems to Iran soon, possibly via third countries to hide their origin.
  • Donald Trump warned China of "big problems" if it proceeds with the delivery of air defence systems to Iran.
  • The US and Iran held high-level negotiations in Islamabad on April 11, seeking ways to end their six week-old war.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US intelligence indicates China is  preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran  within the next few weeks,  CNN reported late on April 10, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications Beijing is working to route  the shipments through third countries to  mask their origin.

US President Donald Trump, speaking to a group of reporters on the afternoon of April 11, as he departed the White House to fly to Miami, said that “if China does that, China can have big problems.”

He did not elaborate.

The US State Department, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China’s foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment earlier on April 11.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The US and Iran held high-level negotiations on April 11 in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six week-old war. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.