US in talks with Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to resolve charges

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US Justice Department is discussing a deal that would allow the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co to return home to China from Canada in exchange for admitting wrongdoing in a criminal case, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Justice officials and lawyers for Meng Wanzhou have discussed the prospect of a deferred prosecution agreement related to the wire and bank fraud charges she faces, the news service reported.

The Trump administration's moves against Huawei - particularly the arrest of Meng, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei - have been a key part of the rising tensions between the US and China.

In addition to the legal case, the US government has pressed allies to bar their telecom carriers from using the company's networking equipment because of alleged security risks.

Meng has so far resisted the proposal because she believes she has done nothing wrong, the report stated.

Meng declined to comment through a Huawei spokesman, while a DOJ spokesman declined to comment, according to Dow Jones.