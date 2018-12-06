Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou arrested in Canada as US seeks her extradition

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Canada has arrested Huawei’s global chief financial officer in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States, Canada’s Department of Justice said on Wednesday (Dec 6).

The arrest is related to violations of US sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters was unable to determine the precise nature of the violations. Meng Wanzhou, who is one of the vice chairs on the Chinese technology company’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Dec 1 and a court hearing has been set for Friday (Dec 8), a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said.

Huawei confirmed the arrest in a statement and said that it has been provided little information of the charges against Meng, adding that it was “not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng”.

China’s embassy in Canada said that it resolutely opposes the arrest and has made solemn representations to Canada and the United States. The embassy said in a statement on its website that it demanded her immediate release.

US authorities have been probing Huawei, one of the world’s largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws, sources told Reuters in April.

The US Justice Department probe is being run out of the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, the sources said. Officials for the US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn also declined to comment.

In January 2013, Reuters reported that a Hong Kong-based firm that attempted to sell embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator had much closer ties to China’s Huawei Technologies than was previously known.

The news comes the same day Britain’s BT Group said it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the Chinese company in central parts of the next network.

The US Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Huawei also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred questions to the country's justice department.