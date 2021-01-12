US House Republicans block effort to bring up 25th Amendment resolution

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House Republicans blocked a Democratic request on Monday (Jan 11) to bring up a resolution urging Vice-President Mike Pence to start the US Constitution's 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.

House Democrats sought agreement to immediately bring up the resolution for debate, but Republicans stopped it on a voice vote.

Democrats have indicated they will seek a recorded vote on the same resolution on Tuesday.

On Monday the Democrats also introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against Trump charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the attack on the US Capitol last week.

The resolution noted that Trump addressed a rally shortly before his supporters mounted the attack and says he made statements that "encouraged and foreseeably resulted in" the lawless actions at the Capitol.