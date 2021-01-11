US House will vote to urge Trump declared incapable before impeachment: Pelosi

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers late on Sunday (Jan 10) that they would first vote on a resolution this week calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office before moving to impeachment.

The House is set to vote on Monday (Jan 11) or Tuesday on a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which allows him and the cabinet to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties, Pelosi said in a letter.

Pelosi added that after that the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor."

Through late on Sunday, 210 House members have cosponsored the impeachment measure, or nearly a majority of the House.