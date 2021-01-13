US House Republican leaders won't push members to vote against Trump impeachment, say aides

Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in Washington, Jan 12, 2020.
Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in Washington, Jan 12, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House Republican leaders have decided not to lobby their members against voting to impeach President Donald Trump, two House leadership aides told Reuters on Tuesday (Jan 12), confirming a report in the New York Times.

Republican leaders won't pressure members to vote against either a resolution expected on the floor on Tuesday evening that calls for starting the Constitution's 25th amendment process of removing the president, or an impeachment resolution expected in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the aides said.

"Both are votes of conscience," one said.

