US extends deportation protection for Hong Kongers fleeing China

US President Joe Biden has extended the programme by two years. PHOTO: NYTIMES
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered a two-year extension of a programme allowing Hong Kong residents in the United States – many of whom fled Chinese rule – to stay beyond the expiry of their visas.

“The United States supports the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the residents of Hong Kong. The People’s Republic of China has continued to erode those rights and freedoms, and as such I am directing an extension and expansion of the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents,” Mr Biden said in a presidential memorandum.

