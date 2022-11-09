US election deniers being rebuffed as races are called

WISCONSIN – Candidates who support former president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 are racking up defeats in battleground states.

Nationally, more than 225 candidates for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and US Congress on the ballot on Tuesday were election deniers.

But the most closely watched races were for key positions in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that would put the winners in a position to oversee the 2024 election.

Some election deniers will be headed to the US Senate, including Mr Ted Budd in North Carolina, Mr JD Vance in Ohio and Mr Markwayne Mullin in Oklahoma. But New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc lost to incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon defeated election denier Kim Crockett to win a third term, in a closely watched race for the state’s top elections official.

Mr Simon beat Ms Crockett, 55 per cent to 45 per cent, with most votes counted, according to the Associated Press. Ms Crockett’s campaign centred on her baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

A former state representative, Mr Simon won re-election as secretary of state in 2018 by nearly 9 percentage points, but he faced an unexpectedly competitive race against Ms Crockett, who called the 2020 election “rigged” and “illegitimate.”

The Minnesota secretary of state race was a top target for Democratic-aligned groups that spent US$46 million (S$54 million) in an effort to stop election deniers from taking offices with power over upcoming elections.

Big wins for Democrats in Wisconsin, Michigan

Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers won a second term, defeating a Republican who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election in the battleground state.

With almost all the votes counted, Mr Evers beat construction company co-owner Tim Michels 51 per cent to 48 per cent, according to race calls by ABC and NBC.

A first-time candidate, Mr Michels won a crowded Republican primary and was endorsed by Mr Trump, who said Mr Michels would help “end the well-documented fraud in our elections”.

Mr Michels said, if elected, he would consider a Bill to decertify the 2020 election, a move backed by some election deniers that has no basis in state or federal law.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer defeated election denier Tudor Dixon, winning a second term in the presidential battleground state.

Ms Whitmer beat the conservative commentator after a campaign in which Ms Dixon repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.