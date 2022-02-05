US Covid-19 deaths surpass 900,000, driven in part by Omicron surge

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim new milestone in the United States on Friday (Feb 4) with the nation's cumulative death toll from Covid-19 surpassing 900,000, even as the daily number of lives lost has begun to level off, according to data collected by Reuters.

The latest tally marks an increase of more than 100,000 US Covid-19 fatalities since Dec 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalisations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

“Today, our nation marks another tragic milestone – 900,000 American lives have been lost to Covid-19,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“We pray for the loved ones they have left behind, and together we keep every family enduring this pain in our hearts.”

Preliminary evidence has shown that Omicron, while far more infectious, generally causes less severe illness than earlier iterations of the virus, such as Delta.

But the sheer volume of Omicron cases fuelled a surge in hospitalisations that has strained many US healthcare systems to their limits in recent weeks.

“Hospitalisations remain high, stretching our healthcare capacity and workforce to its limits in some areas of the country,” said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts have said the bulk of Omicron patients requiring hospitalisation were unvaccinated individuals and people with other underlying chronic health conditions.

In his statement Mr Biden again urged Americans to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines and boosters have proven incredibly effective, and offer the highest level of protection,” he said.

Data also suggests that Omicron may have hit the US harder than other countries with younger overall populations, such as in Africa.

As of Friday, according to Reuters' running tally of state-reported data, the total number of American lives lost to Covid-19 since the first US cases were detected in early 2020 has reached at least 904,228, more than the entire population of South Dakota.

That tally is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported by any nation, followed by Russia, Brazil and India with more than 1.8 million deaths combined.

In terms of coronavirus fatalities per capita, the US ranks 20th, well below the top two - Peru and Russia.