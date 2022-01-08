Omicron pushes US Covid-19 hospitalisations towards record high

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States are poised to hit a new high as early as Friday (Jan 7), according to a Reuters tally, surpassing the record set in January of last year as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections.

Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late December as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in the US, although experts say Omicron will likely prove less deadly than prior iterations.

Health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by Omicron could strain hospital systems, some of which have already shown signs of distress, partly due to staffing shortages.

"I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States," Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News' Today programme on Friday, as schools and businesses also struggle with rising caseloads.

The United States reported 662,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth highest daily US total coming just three days after a record of nearly one million cases was reported, according to the Reuters tally.

The seven-day average for new cases set a record for a 10th consecutive day at 597,000, while Covid-19 hospitalisations reached nearly 123,000 and appeared poised to top the record of over 132,000.

Deaths, an indicator that lags hospitalisations, remain fairly steady at a still high 1,400 a day, according to the tally, but well below last year's record numbers.

Cautiously optimistic

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the head of one of the largest US hospitals both said they were cautiously optimistic that cases and hospitalisations would soon plateau in the state.

"We think with our modeling that the peak will happen next week," said Steven Corwin, chief executive of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, during Hochul's daily briefing.

Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont and Washington, DC, all reported record levels of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in recent days, according to the Reuters analysis.

Hospitalisation data, however, often does not differentiate between people admitted for Covid-19 and so-called incidental positives. Those are patients who were admitted and treated for other issues and contracted the virus while in the hospital and are counted among Covid-19 hospitalisation numbers.

Incidental infections have occurred throughout the pandemic but might be significantly higher now due to the staggering pace of Omicron's spread - a phenomenon that has prompted state health departments to consider altering their disclosures.