US and Japan beefing up security, military capabilities to face ‘contested environment’

WASHINGTON – Facing a “severely contested environment”, Japan and the United States will significantly enhance security and military coordination and capability, the two sides said on Wednesday.

“The forward posture of US forces in Japan should be upgraded... by positioning more versatile, resilient and mobile forces with increased intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, anti-ship and transportation capabilities,” they said in a joint statement.

Wednesday’s “two plus two” talks were led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, and their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

The talks set the stage ahead of a summit on Friday between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

North Korea continues to work on enhancing its nuclear and missile capabilities. The lesson of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not lost.

But China loomed large in discussions, with Mr Hayashi saying it “presents an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge”.

“Its foreign policy to recreate international order to serve its self-interest is a grave concern for the Japan-US alliance and for the whole of the international community,” he said.

He added that Japan and the US will “continue to be united in raising objections against China’s attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea, including its behaviour that seeks to undermine long years of administration by Japan of the Senkaku Islands”.

The US will upgrade its military capabilities based in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, whose Yonaguni island is only 120km from Taiwan. The existing force will be revamped, Mr Austin said.

“We’re replacing an artillery regiment with an outfit that is more lethal, more agile, more capable,” he said. “It consists of a combat element, long-range fires and anti-ship capability, which I think is very, very important.”

Asked by a reporter if China is likely to invade Taiwan, given cross-strait tensions, Mr Austin responded: “We’ve seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan... But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt that.”