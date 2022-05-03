Upcoming US primaries will test Trump's sway with Republicans

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A series of bruising May primary contests will test former president Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party as voters weigh his preferred candidates ahead of November's midterm elections, starting Tuesday (May 3) in Ohio.

A dozen states are holding nominating contests, with a particularly brutal battle playing out on the Republican side among hardline right-wingers adopting the former president's scorched-earth campaign style.

Mr Trump has made endorsements in most of the contests, making them a litmus test of his influence 18 months after being defeated by President Joe Biden, and of his prospects for another run at the White House in 2024.

Across the key battlegrounds of Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Alabama, nearly four in ten Republican 2022 Senate primary ads mentioned Mr Trump, according to an AdImpact analysis provided to Punchbowl News.

"The results of the primaries will test whether the Republican base is still the Trump base," Mr Alexander Heffner, host of PBS's long-running The Open Mind and co-author of the forthcoming A Documentary History of the United States, told AFP.

"If Trump-endorsed candidates do not perform favourably, the trajectory to the 2024 presidential nomination will appear different, with the potential for independent wings of the party to reemerge."

In Ohio, Mr Trump picked bestselling author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance as he bids to be a Senate candidate in one of the most-watched races.

Mr Vance, whose 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy became an Oscar-nominated Netflix movie, was plucked out by Mr Trump over more popular rivals in a wide-open primary to replace retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman.

Mr Trump couldn't get Mr Vance's name right at a rally in Nebraska on Sunday.

"We've endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel," Trump said during the rally, confusing Vance with one of his competitors, Josh Mandel.

The former president's backing has nevertheless proved a huge boon for Mr Vance, who once called his new patron America's Hitler but moved from obscurity in the race to a five-point lead after successfully courting Trump's endorsement.

While Ohio is on course to reaffirm Trump's role as Republican kingmaker, the 75-year-old has also banked much of his political capital in contests that hint at the limits of his post-presidential clout.

On May 17 the primary season takes in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, which has generated headlines with a Trump-backed celebrity Senate candidate of its own.