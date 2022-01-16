Donald Trump creates - and thrives on - erosion of trust in elections

WASHINGTON - The United States' duelling alternative realities were on full display at a raucous Saturday night (Jan 15) rally in Florence, Arizona, where former president Donald Trump fired the first volleys in an election year that is bound to become increasingly heated.

It also laid out the lines of attack for Mr Trump's chosen candidates for key positions in the state in the midterm elections. Some of them were the standard crowd pleasers - save Arizona from illegal immigrants; save America from "communists".