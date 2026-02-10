UN seeks clarity on when US will pay dues, and how much

The United Nations said on Feb 9 it is waiting for details on when and how much the United States will pay toward its delayed budget dues, following a promise last week that Washington would make an initial payment within weeks.

"We've seen the statements, and frankly, the secretary-general has been in touch for quite some time on this issue with Ambassador (Mike) Waltz," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a briefing.

"Our (budget) controller has been in touch with the US; indications were given. We're waiting to see exactly when payments will be made and in what amounts," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm on UN finances in a Jan 28 letter to member states and warned that the 193-country organisation is at risk of "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid fees.

The majority of the fees are owed by Washington, which under President Donald Trump has been retreating from multilateralism on numerous fronts and demanded that the UN reform and cut costs.

"You'll certainly see an initial tranche of money very shortly," Mr Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told Reuters on Feb 6. "It'll be a significant ... down payment on our annual dues ... I don't believe that the ultimate figure is decided, but it'll be in a matter of weeks."

UN officials say the US is responsible for more than 95 per cent of outstanding dues toward the regular UN budget. The nation owes US$2.19 billion (S$2.8 billion) by the start of February, plus another US$2.4 billion for current and past peacekeeping missions and US$43.6 million for UN tribunals.

UN officials say the US did not pay into the regular budget in 2025 and owes US$827 million for that, as well as US$767 million for 2026, with the remainder of its debt made up of arrears from previous years.

Asked if the money would go toward last year's dues or those for 2026, or both, Mr Waltz said: "Just in general, towards the arrears, and also in recognition of some of the reforms that we've seen."

As of Feb 6, 55 countries had paid their contributions to the regular UN budget for 2026 before a Feb 8 due date, UN data showed. REUTERS