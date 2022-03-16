'Terrible milestone' of three million refugees fleeing Ukraine

GENEVA (AFP) - The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Feb 24 has topped the "terrible milestone" of three million, the United Nations said.

The UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said the landmark figure had been surpassed.

"Three million lives uprooted. Three million women, children and vulnerable people separated from their loved ones," said IOM chief Antonio Vitorino.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 2,969,600 Ukrainians had fled across their country's borders, with the IOM adding that 157,000 third-country nationals had also fled.

An IOM spokeswoman said "millions more" people were still stuck inside the country or internally displaced within Ukraine.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said: "Today we have passed another terrible milestone: three million refugees have fled from Ukraine. The war has to stop. Now."

Unicef, the UN children's agency, said around half of those who had fled were children.

"It means stress and sadness" for children, spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva, leaving their fathers behind to fight and witnessing their mothers eventually cracking after days of stoicism trying to escape to safety.

The UNHCR initially estimated that up to four million people could leave, but last week admitted that figure might well be revised upwards.

Before the conflict, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.

Here is a breakdown of where Ukrainian refugees headed to, according to the UNHCR:

Poland

Six in 10 Ukrainian refugees crossed the Polish border, with some 1,791,111 having done so.

Tens of thousands of people are also entering Ukraine from Poland - mostly those returning to fight but also others seeking to care for elderly relatives or returning to bring their families out to Poland.

Before the crisis, around 1.5 million Ukrainians lived in Poland, the vast majority working in the EU nation.