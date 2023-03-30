Two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

WASHINGTON - Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, the United States military said.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, army spokesman Nondice Thurman said in a statement early on Thursday to Reuters, without detailing the number of people who were on board.

However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Twitter that fatalities were expected and that the Kentucky state police and the state’s Division of Emergency Management were responding to the accident.

Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at around 10pm in Kentucky’s Trigg County, Ms Thurman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” she said. REUTERS