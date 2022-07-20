Twitter, Musk head to October trial over US$44b deal

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Twitter's lawsuit to hold Elon Musk to his US$44 billion (S$60 billion) takeover will go to trial in October, after a Delaware judge said on Tuesday (July 19) the social media company deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty.

The ruling is a blow to Musk who pushed for a trial in February which his lawyer told the court would allow for an extensive investigation into the true number of spam accounts on the platform.

Twitter had requested a September trial.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said the parties were capable of handling an expedited trial.

"The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers," she said, referring to Twitter.

She asked the parties to work out the schedule for the trial, which she set at five days.

Twitter stock rose throughout Tuesday morning and was up 3.6 per cent at US$39.81 in early afternoon.

Twitter wants McCormick to find Musk breached the merger agreement and to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of US$54.20 per share. It said it needed the earliest possible trial date in case Musk was ordered to close and additional litigation was then needed to address financing.

Twitter's lawyer William Savitt argued during the hearing that the number of bot and spam accounts on its service had no bearing on its deal with Musk. He said Musk seized on the issue because he was seeking to "conjure an exit ramp for a deal that doesn't have one."

Musk had argued an expedited trial would prevent the truth about spam from coming to light.