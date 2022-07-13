Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to US$44 billion deal

WILMINGTON, Delaware (REUTERS) - Twitter sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday (July 12) for violating his US$44 billion (S$61.9 billion) deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed US$54.20 per Twitter share.

“Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” said the complaint.

The lawsuit sets in motion what promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history, involving one of the business world’s most colourful entrepreneurs in a case that will turn on staid contract language.

On Friday, Mr Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to its business performance.

Mr Musk, who is the chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit accused Mr Musk of “a long list” of violations of the merger agreement that “have cast a pall over Twitter and its business".

It said for the first time that employee attrition has been “on the upswing” since the deal was announced.

Twitter also accused Mr Musk of “secretly” accumulating shares in the company between January and March without properly disclosing his substantial purchases to regulators, and “instead kept amassing Twitter stock with the market none the wiser.”

Shares of the social media platform closed at US$34.06 on Tuesday, up 4.3 per cent, but sharply below the levels above US$50 where it traded when the deal was accepted by Twitter’s board in late April. The stock added another 1 per cent after the bell.

Mr Musk said he was terminating the merger because of the lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations that he said amounted to a “material adverse event”.

He also said executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business in the ordinary course - although Twitter said it removed that language from the merger contract during negotiations.

Twitter also said it did not share more information with Mr Musk regarding spam accounts because it feared he would build a competing platform after abandoning the acquisition.

Twitter called the reasons cited by Mr Musk a “pretext” that lacked merit and said his decision to walk away had more to do with a decline in the stock market, particularly for tech stocks.

Tesla’s stock, the main source of Mr Musk’s fortune, has lost around 30 per cent of its value since the deal was announced and closed on Tuesday at US$699.21.

Legal experts have said that from the information that is public Twitter would appear to have the upper hand.

“In its complaint Twitter is taking a strong position that Musk had a case of buyer’s remorse - and that, and not bots, is the reason for his decision to walk away from the deal,” said Boston College Law School Professor Brian Quinn. “The facts Twitter presents here make an extremely strong argument in favour of Twitter getting this deal closed.”