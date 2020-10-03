Trump doing ‘very well’ in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis; doctors 'extremely happy' with his progress

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's doctors said he "is doing very well" in an update on Saturday (Oct 3) morning as the president battles Covid-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Doctors were "extremely happy" with Mr Trump's progress, White House physician Sean P. Conley said, adding that the president was in exceptionally good spirits.

Mr Trump, 74, has been “fever free” for the last 24 hours and is being closely monitored for complications, the physician said. The president is not on oxygen and has not experienced difficulty breathing.

Dr Conley could not give a timetable for the president's release from hospital, but medical staff said a five-day treatment with remdesivir was planned for Mr Trump.

One of the doctors at the briefing said Mr Trump told him: "I feel like I could walk out of here today."

The president asked about the drug hydroxychloroquine but was not taking it at the moment, the doctors said. Mr Trump had earlier in the pandemic touted the drug as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

Mr Trump is in hospital for treatment after testing positive for the virus, an extraordinary development that upended the presidential race a month before the Nov 3 election.

Roughly 17 hours after he made his diagnosis public, Mr Trump walked slowly on Friday from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Mr Trump said in a brief video message posted on Twitter. Early on Friday, he had tweeted that he and his wife Melania Trump had contracted the virus.

Mr Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Mr Trump had no public events scheduled on Saturday.

Online video showed a small group of Trump supporters outside Walter Reed late on Friday waving Trump 2020 flags, most not wearing masks.

Dr Conley said late on Friday that Mr Trump was doing very well, did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received a first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences that has been shown to shorten hospital stays.