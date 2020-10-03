Former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

Kellyanne Conway was present at the White House when Judge Amy Coney Barrett was announced as the Supreme Court nominee, on Sept 26, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway said in a tweet on Friday (Oct 2) that she tested positive for Covid-19.

"Tonight I tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted.

According to reports, Conway was present at the White House last Saturday to attend the Rose Garden ceremony at which US President Donald Trump announced federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee.

 

