Trump's acting budget chief Russell Vought seeks delay on Huawei ban

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is seeking a two-year delay of a ban prohibiting companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei from providing services to the US government.

In a letter to Vice-President Mike Pence and nine members of Congress, acting OMB Director Russell Vought said the delay would give companies more time to comply with the ban, which is set to take effect in one year and one month.

If the delay is approved, the ban would take effect in three years and one month.

"The Administration believes, based on feedback from impacted stakeholders, that this additional preparatory work will better ensure the effective implementation of the prohibition without compromising desired security objectives," Mr Vought said in the letter.

News of the letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Huawei is the world's largest telecommunications equipment-maker and has significant backing from the Chinese government. The Justice Department has accused it of violating Iran sanctions, among other things.

The ban is one of three by the US government against Huawei.

Related Story China warns major tech giants of consequences if they cooperate with Trump's ban

Related Story Google flags US national security risks from Huawei ban: Financial Times

Last year, US President Donald Trump signed a defence-spending bill that barred the federal government and its contractors from doing business with Huawei and several other Chinese companies, citing national security grounds.

And the Commerce Department last month imposed a penalty on the firm that makes it difficult for it to do business with any US company.

Some US tech companies have applied for licenses that would allow them to continue to sell to Huawei, arguing that the Commerce Department ban could harm their bottom lines as well as their ability to innovate.