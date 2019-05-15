Trump expected to sign order paving way for US telecoms ban on Huawei

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week barring American companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk, paving the way for a ban on doing business with China's Huawei, three US officials familiar with the plan told Reuters.

The order, which will not name specific countries or companies, has been under consideration for more than a year but has repeatedly been delayed, the sources said, asking not to be named because the preparations remain confidential. It could be delayed again, they said.

The executive order would invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the US.

The order will direct the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up a plan for enforcement, the sources said.

If signed, the executive order would come at a delicate time in relations between China and the US as the world's two largest economies ratchet up tariffs in a battle over what US officials call China's unfair trade practices.

Washington believes equipment made by Huawei Technologies, the world's third-largest smartphone maker, could be used by the Chinese state to spy. Huawei, which has repeatedly denied the allegations, did not immediately comment.

The White House and Commerce Department declined to comment.

The United States has been actively pushing other countries not to use Huawei's equipment in next-generation 5G networks that it calls "untrustworthy". In August, Mr Trump signed a Bill that barred the US government itself from using equipment from Huawei and another Chinese provider, ZTE Corp.

In January, US prosecutors charged two Huawei units in Washington state, saying they conspired to steal T-Mobile US trade secrets, and also charged Huawei and its chief financial officer with bank and wire fraud on allegations that the company violated sanctions against Iran.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in April 2018 voted to advance a proposal to bar the use of funds from a US$9 billion (S$12.3 billion) government fund to purchase equipment or services from companies that pose a security threat to US communications networks.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said last week that he is waiting for the Commerce Department to express views on how to "define the list of companies" that would be prohibited under the FCC proposal.

The FCC voted unanimously to deny China Mobile's bid to provide US telecommunications services last week and said it was reviewing similar prior approvals held by China Unicom and China Telecom.

The issue has taken on new urgency as US wireless carriers look for partners as they roll out 5G networks.

While the big wireless companies have already cut ties with Huawei, small rural carriers continue to rely on both Huawei and ZTE switches and other equipment because they tend to be cheaper.

The Rural Wireless Association, which represents carriers with fewer than 100,000 subscribers, estimated that 25 per cent of its members had Huawei or ZTE equipment in their networks, it said in an FCC filing in December.

At a hearing on Tuesday (May 14), US senators raised the alarm about allies using Chinese equipment in 5G networks.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in May 2018 that the executive order was under review. Reuters reported in December that Mr Trump was still considering issuing the order, and other media reported in February that the order was imminent.