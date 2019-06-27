Trump-Xi trade meeting on sidelines of G-20 set for Saturday morning in Osaka

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka at 11.30am local time (10.30am Singapore) on Saturday (June 29), a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday (June 26).

The bilateral meeting, aimed at heading off a ratcheting up of US tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China, is likely to be the most closely watched event at the G-20 summit, hosted by Japan.

Trump - known for preferring one-on-one deal-making over multilateral discussions - is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 2pm on Friday (1pm Singapore), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters travelling with Trump.

The meetings are set to begin on Thursday when Trump lands and has dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Gidley said.

On Friday, Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before meeting separately with Modi.

Trump also added a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to his schedule.

Here are the scheduled times for Trump’s talks.

THURSDAY

- Dinner meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

FRIDAY

- 8.30am (7.30am Singapore) Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

-9.15 am (8.15am Singapore) Trilateral meeting with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- 9.35am (8.35am Singapore) Meeting with Modi

- 10.15am (9.15am Singapore) Meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

- 2pm (1pm Singapore) Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

- 3.30pm (2.30pm Singapore) Meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

SATURDAY

- 8.15am (7.15am Singapore) Meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

- 11.30am (10.30am Singapore) Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

- 1.05 pm (12.05pm Singapore) Meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan