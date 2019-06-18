Trump says will meet China's Xi, trade talks set to restart

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (June 18) he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two leaders’ teams would restart trade talks after a long lull in order to prepare for a meeting at the G-20 summit later this month.

The United States and China are in the middle of a costly trade war that has pressured financial markets and damaged the world economy. Talks between the two sides to reach a broad deal broke down last month and interaction since then has been limited.

Trump has made no secret that, despite his threat to escalate the dispute with more US tariffs on Chinese goods, he would like to meet with Xi at the Group of 20 meeting in Japan next week.

Though he has repeatedly said the two parties would talk, the Chinese side has not confirmed a meeting would take place.

In a Twitter post, Trump said he and his Chinese counterpart had agreed to start preparations during a phone call.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump tweeted.

Those remarks eased concerns that such a meeting would not take place, which would have been seen as a snub to Washington and possibly have triggered another round of tariffs.

Trump’s tweet sparked a rally on Wall Street, where the multi-front trade battles have repeatedly rankled investors worried about dented corporate profits and disruption to one of the major axes of global trade. Trump last week threatened to “immediately” jack up tariffs should Xi fail to show at the meeting. The US already has 25 per cent duties on more than US$250 billion of imports from China.

In addition to trade, Xi and Trump are expected to discuss US-led efforts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Ahead of the G-20 leaders’ summit in Osaka, Japan, Xi will make the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years.