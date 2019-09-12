Trump: US agreed to delay hiking tariffs on some Chinese goods by two weeks

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Sept 11) the United States has agreed to delay increasing tariffs on US$250 billion (S$344 billion) worth of Chinese imports from Oct 1 to Oct 15 "as a gesture of good will."

Trump said the postponement came "at the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary."

The tariffs were set to increase to 30 per cent from 25 per cent on the goods.

The announcement came after China said earlier in the day that it would spare some US products from punitive new tariffs, an apparent conciliatory move ahead of high-level talks next month aiming to resolve the two nations’ protracted trade war.

However, the goods do not include big-ticket agricultural items that could be crucial to the ultimate success of any agreement between the two sides, whose stand-off is dragging on the global economy.

The Chinese exemptions will become effective on September 17 and will be valid for a year, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists that include seafood products and anti-cancer drugs.

Chinese trade deputies are expected to meet with their US counterparts in mid-September in Washington before minister-level meetings in early October in the US capital, involving Liu, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The delay could enable talks to take place before the tariffs kicked in.

The world’s two largest economies imposed fresh tariffs on each other on Sept 3, ratcheting up a tit-for-tat tariff war that has unsettled financial markets and raised the specter of a global recession.