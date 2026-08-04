Trump tells Iranians to make deal or surrender

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US President Donald Trump has called Iran ‘duplicitous’ for ‘openly and proudly’ saying it was not negotiating.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump lashed out on Aug 3 after Iran denied it was in negotiations with the United States, declaring in an angry social media post that a US military blockade will continue until there is a “Deal, or Total surrender.”

Calling Iran “duplicitous” for “openly and proudly” saying it was not negotiating, Trump wrote: “Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades.”

Trump’s statement on Truth Social came after Iran said there were no direct talks with Washington, as Trump had insisted there would be when he called off a threatened round of heavy bombing against Iran over the weekend, citing what he said were appeals from regional powers and Tehran.

The Iranian foreign ministry said on Aug 3 that the only talks it was holding were with Oman to discuss plans for sharing control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for the global energy trade.

Trump insisted Iran had asked for talks – “some would say ‘beg’” – but was now giving “their usual blather” about controlling Hormuz.

The strait, Trump insisted, “is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our ‘Blockade’ or, as some say, ‘The United States Wall of Steel!’ Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished.”

Trump launched a war, together with Israel, against Iran on Feb 28.

Original goals included destruction of the country’s nuclear industry, missiles and backing for a popular uprising against the government.

More than five months later, Iran remains able to fire missiles and drones at US and allied targets in the region, and retains its enriched uranium stockpiles.

Despite the US pressure, Iranian attacks on ships in Hormuz have severely impacted global energy trading, giving Tehran a strong new card in the standoff. AFP