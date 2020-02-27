Coronavirus: Trump names Vice-President Pence to lead coronavirus response

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Vice-President Mike Pence to coordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus, and he repeatedly played down the danger to the United States of a widespread domestic outbreak of the virus that is rapidly spreading across the globe.

Mr Trump’s announcement, at a White House news conference, followed criticism that the administration’s response has been sluggish and after two days of contradictory messages about the virus, which has infected more than 81,000 people globally, killing nearly 3,000.

The President expressed confidence that scientists would develop a vaccine, but he provided no details.

“The risk to the American people remains very low,” he said. “We have the greatest experts, really in the world, right here. We’re ready to adapt and we’re ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads.”

But top healthcare experts standing by the President’s side offered a much more sober assessment of the future risks to the health of Americans.

Dr Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, warned Americans there would be more infections.

“Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working and is responsible for the low levels of cases that we have so far. However, we do expect more cases,” she said, insisting as Mr Trump stood behind her: “The trajectory of what we’re looking at over the weeks and months ahead is very uncertain.”

Moments later, Mr Trump contradicted that line, telling reporters that “I don’t think it’s inevitable.”

He left the door open to travel restrictions beyond China, to other hard-hit countries such as South Korea and Italy.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump condemned the news media, accusing journalists of making the situation “look as bad as possible” even as government health experts warned that the coronavirus threat in the United States is only beginning.

Mr Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, confirmed Wednesday afternoon a new American case, bringing to 60 the total number of infections that have been counted in the United States.

The possibility of the virus spreading in the United States comes as the administration grapples with budget cuts and personnel moves that critics say have weakened the system for dealing with such health crises.

Mr Trump also said the US was prepared to escalate its response to the novel coronavirus on a “much larger scale” should the pathogen continue to spread.

“We do have plans for a much larger scale should we need that,” he said. “We have hospitals in states that make rooms available and they’re building quarantine areas where you can keep people safely.”

Asked if the US had increased its stockpile of protective equipment such as face masks and gowns, he said: “We’ve ordered a lot of it, just in case we need it.”

Markets fell for a fifth day, continuing a slide as US health officials warn of the virus’s likely spread in the US. Democrats and Republicans called for more funding than Mr Trump requested to fight a potential US outbreak.

Mr Trump appeared with US health officials to discuss the government’s coronavirus response.

He said that of 15 Americans initially infected by the virus, eight have returned home and one remains hospitalised. Five have fully recovered, he said.

“We have quarantined those infected and those at risk,” he said. “We are rapidly developing a vaccine. The vaccine is coming along well.”

Mr Trump’s advisers believe that fear of dying from the virus is overblown, but that in the event of an outbreak the strain on the US healthcare system could be severe, chiefly because of hospitalisations, according to people familiar with the matter.

They see coronavirus as a serious health threat that warrants a full government response yet assess the virus’s potential mortality rate in the US as comparable to the flu.

While the seasonal flu kills tens of thousands of Americans annually, that’s because it infects millions of people. Its mortality rate is low, at about 0.1 per cent most years, according to the CDC.

Mr Azar suggested on Wednesday that the Trump administration may seek more money for its virus response than the US$2.5 billion (S$3.49 billion) announced earlier this week after tough questioning from lawmakers of both parties.

He told a House panel that the administration is planning to spend “at least” that amount and would work with Congress on a final figure.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that the White House’s request for US$1.25 billion in new spending “is a little low,” and that the necessary funding was probably about US$4 billion.

WARNING TO AMBASSADORS

Meanwhile, the State Department has warned US ambassadors, who are in Washington this week for an annual chiefs of mission conference, to make preparations for the coronavirus a top priority, said people familiar with the matter. Ambassadors have been told that the virus hasn’t been contained and is likely to spread to still more countries.

The administration is likely to impose additional travel restrictions and cancel flights in light of new coronavirus outbreaks in Italy and South Korea, a person familiar with the matter said. White House officials, though, are concerned that more stringent restrictions could harm the economy without preventing the virus from spreading in the US.

While US stocks convulsed on the virus news, Americans’ consumer sentiment has remained upbeat. But a private gauge of business activity shrank in February for the first time since 2013 as the coronavirus hit supply chains and made firms hesitant to place orders.



Economists surveyed by Bloomberg have lowered their estimates this month for economic growth in the first quarter to a 1.5 per cent annual pace from 1.7 per cent seen in early January.

That would be the weakest performance since the final three months of 2018.

‘CUSP’ OF PANDEMIC

The President’s comments come a day after the administration sent conflicting messages about the risk that the virus would spread in the US.

Mr Trump, speaking Tuesday in New Delhi during a two-day trip to India, said the virus was “very well under control in our country.” Hours later, the CDC warned that the virus’s spread in America is inevitable and could significantly disrupt the world’s largest economy.

Dr Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an interview on Wednesday that “we are on the cusp of the pandemic.” “Is it definitely going to happen? No, but there is significant concern. As of overnight we have cases on six continents,” he said.

The World Health Organisation reported on Wednesday that the number of global infections exceeded 81,000, up 871 in a day, and that cases were reported in four more countries – Algeria, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.

Mr Azar said Wednesday the US has a 15th confirmed case of the coronavirus. His count doesn’t include the 42 American passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship or three who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Nevertheless, there is deep concern on Capitol Hill that the government is unprepared for a domestic outbreak.

New funding from Congress would be used to help expand disease surveillance, bolster state and local health agencies, fund work on vaccines and drug treatments and help fortify the strategic national stockpile with protective gear including masks and respirators.

About half of the US$2.5 billion the Trump administration requested would come from reallocated funds, including US$535 million for efforts to combat Ebola, according to a person familiar with the matter.

PRESSURE ON TRUMP

Some lawmakers have pushed Mr Trump for a more aggressive response, including broader restrictions on travel from countries with outbreaks. But there are worries within the White House about the impact on the economy – and by extension, the president’s re-election campaign.

Democrats have responded with their own plans to combat the virus. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday proposed US$8.5 billion in spending for the virus response.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Mr Trump’s response “meager, anemic,” and a Democratic aide said the House would vote on its own funding plan the week of March 9.

On Wednesday, the death toll in China from the virus reached 2,715, making up the bulk of the 2,771 fatalities worldwide. Four more cases were reported at an Italian resort – bringing the country’s number of cases to 374 – and Brazil confirmed the first coronavirus case in Latin America.

The mortality rate for the virus – the percentage of people that it kills – has varied in different parts of the outbreak. In Wuhan, the centre of the epidemic in China, health officials said earlier this month the mortality rate was about 5 per cent, compared with a far lower rate elsewhere in the country.

The toll of the coronavirus outbreak may not be known for months, after officials can better assess what may be many hidden, mild cases that were never diagnosed. And the death toll from a disease isn’t just a reflection of its deadliness to an individual, but how many people it infects.

Ebola virus disease, for example, is far more dangerous to any individual patient. But just like flu, a respiratory disease that spreads easily to millions of people can produce a far higher death count due to the sheer number of patients.