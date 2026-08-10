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Trump says US ‘low-keying it’ with Iran

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US President Donald Trump says the US is ‘semi-negotiating’ with Iran, despite making a series of threats to strike Iran hard.

US President Donald Trump says the US is ‘semi-negotiating’ with Iran, despite making a series of threats to strike Iran hard.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump signalled on Aug 9 that he is prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from ordering more military strikes even as Tehran issues tough demands.

“We are low-keying it,” Trump said, according to the news outlet Axios, which said it spoke to him in a brief phone call.

Only a week ago Trump made the latest of his series of threats to hit Iran hard, only to back off, as he presses for a deal to end the war he started along with Israel on Feb 28.

Axios said Trump did not express any frustration on Aug 9 with Iran’s delaying an agreement to open up the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has demanded that the US first end its blockade of Iranian ports and lift oil sanctions, as per the memorandum of understanding the two countries signed in June.

The strait’s blockage by Iran since the war started has sent fuel prices soaring and rattled the world economy, putting pressure on the Trump administration as midterm elections in November grow nearer.

“We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump also said oil prices are falling, so American consumers are feeling less pain from the war.

“It will work out. It always works out. It’s like a chess game,” Trump said of US dealings with Iran. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.