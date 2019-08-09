Trump says still talking to China on trade but not going to make a deal for now

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump said on Friday (Aug 9) that the United States was still continuing trade talks with China, but was not going to make a deal for now.

The world’s two greatest economies have been locked in a trade dispute with tit-for-tat import tariffs that have roiled global financial markets and raised worries about global economic growth.

Mr Trump also said on Friday he received a “very beautiful letter” on Thursday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and added that he could have another meeting with him.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump did not say when such a meeting would take place.

North Korea has been testing missiles despite a June 30 meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Kim at which the two agreed to revive stalled working-level talks, which have yet to resume.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim have met three times since last year to discuss ways to resolve a crisis over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, but progress has been scant on Washington’s aim of getting the North Korea leader to give up his weapons.

The recent missile tests have raised questions about the future of dialogue.

Pyongyang has warned of a possible end to its freeze of nuclear and long-range missile tests in place since 2017.

Mr Trump has repeatedly pointed to that freeze as evidence of the success of more than a year of engagement with Mr Kim.

Keen to tout his North Korea policy as a success ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, Mr Trump has sought to play down the missile launches, saying they do not violate Mr Kim’s pledge to forego nuclear and long-range tests.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was hopeful talks would resume and that the US side was planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks.

A summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim in Hanoi in February collapsed over a failure to narrow differences over US demands for North Korea to give up all of its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang’s demands for relief from punishing sanctions.