Trump says ‘probably’ when asked if he might pull US troops out of Italy, Spain

US President Donald Trump said his administration was looking at cuts to US forces in Germany and a decision would be made soon.

– US President Donald Trump on April 30 said “probably” when asked whether he would consider pulling US troops out of Italy and Spain, a day after announcing that Washington was looking at reducing the number of military personnel in Germany.

Mr Trump has harshly criticised NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed to global shipping following the start of a US-Israeli air war against Iran on Feb 28. He has also said that he is considering withdrawing the US from the alliance.

An internal Pentagon e-mail, reported by Reuters last week, outlined options for the US to punish NATO allies it believes failed to support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance.

Mr Trump, who discussed the possibility of removing some US troops from Europe earlier in April , on April 29 said his administration was looking at cuts to US forces in Germany and a decision would be made soon.

Asked on April 30 if he would also consider pulling US troops out of Italy and Spain, two countries that have also been critical of the Iran war, Mr Trump said, “Probably... Look, why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Mr Trump in March threatened to impose a full US trade embargo on Spain after the European ally refused to let the US military use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran.

The US had just over 68,000 active-duty military personnel assigned permanently in its overseas bases in Europe as at December 2025, data from the US Defense Manpower Data Center shows. More than half – about 36,400 – are based in Germany. REUTERS