Trump says negotiators are getting closer to Iran deal, media interviews show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump told Axios either the US would make a good deal with Iran, or "I’ll blow them to a thousand hells".

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on May 23 that negotiators for the United States and Iran were “getting a lot closer” to finalising an agreement to end the war, according to an interview with CBS News.

He said a final agreement would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and would ensure that Iran’s enriched uranium would be “satisfactorily handled”, according to CBS.

“I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” Mr Trump was quoted as saying.

Iran, the US and mediator Pakistan all said on May 23 that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war.

Mr Trump said he would discuss the latest Iran draft agreement with advisers on May 23 and might make a decision on whether to resume the war by May 24, he told Axios in a separate interview.

“Either we reach a good deal or I’ll blow them to a thousand hells,” Mr Trump said, according to Axios.

Mr Trump has vacillated between the two poles of diplomacy and military strike since a ceasefire was declared six weeks ago to allow the sides to come to agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas supply route now controlled by Tehran. REUTERS