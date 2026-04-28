Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible

It was not clear from US President Donald Trump’s social media post how Iran had communicated that message.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on April 28 that Iran has said it was in a state of collapse and wants the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz while it sorts out its leadership.

It was not clear from Mr Trump’s social media post how Iran had communicated that message and no immediate comment from Iran was available.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)” Mr Trump said in the post.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the Truth Social post.

Mr Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal on resolving the two-month war, a US official told Reuters, dampening hopes for a resolution of the conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fuelled inflation and killed thousands of people. REUTERS