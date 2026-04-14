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Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days, NY Post reports

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U.S. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives at Miami International Airport in Florida, U.S., April 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump said the US would "likely" go back to Pakistan for talks with Iran.

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on April 14 that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Mr Trump was quoted as saying.

Mr Trump said Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing a “great job” on the talks.

“He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there,” Mr Trump said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.