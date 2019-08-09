Trump says any background check Bill will incorporate NRA views

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Donald Trump said he would ensure the National Rifle Association's views are "fully represented and respected" as part of ongoing discussions in Congress about expanding background checks for gun buyers.

Mr Trump, in a pair of tweets on Friday (Aug 9), reassured the nation's gun lobby, declaring that he's "the biggest Second Amendment person there is", while continuing to signal an openness to an unspecified expansion of the reviews before purchases are completed.

"Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks," Mr Trump tweeted, adding that he's "been speaking to the NRA, and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected".

The NRA has opposed expanded background checks.

Democrats have called on Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on a background checks Bill that has already passed the Democrat-led House. Mr Trump has so far declined to echo that call.

Mr McConnell told a Louisville radio station on Thursday that gun legislation will be at the top of the chamber's agenda when lawmakers return from their August break, including expanded background checks and so-called red flag laws to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

But Mr McConnell stopped short of saying he would endorse stricter gun limits, and said he wouldn't acquiesce to demands that he bring the chamber back into session early to consider the matter. Mr McConnell, a staunch gun control opponent, said he and Mr Trump spoke on Thursday and agreed that bipartisan support will be needed for whatever direction the legislation takes.

Mr Trump has chalked up a pair of mass shootings last weekend in part to mental illness, while also saying he believes video games are a factor, despite the same games being available in other advanced nations that all experience much lower rates of gun fatalities.

"Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people," Mr Trump tweeted on Friday ahead of a departure for fund raisers in the Hamptons, on Long Island.

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, killed 31 people. Mr Trump visited hospitals in each city this week, excluding press from those visits but releasing campaign-style photos and videos.

The mayor of Dayton has pressed Mr Trump to enact gun reform, while the mayor of El Paso, a border community, has pushed back again Mr Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric. The alleged shooter in El Paso posted a racist manifesto that used phrases previously used by the President.