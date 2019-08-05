29 killed in two separate mass shootings in US

EL PASO/DAYTON (United States) • Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours have claimed at least 29 lives and left scores injured - shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire on Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically.

Just hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armour and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.

