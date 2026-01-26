Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says administration is ‘reviewing everything’ about Minneapolis shooting, WSJ reports

The shooting of Mr Alex Pretti on Jan 24 was the second shooting death in January by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump told Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Jan 25 that his administration is “reviewing everything and will come out with a determination” about the

fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

Mr Trump also signalled a willingness to eventually withdraw immigration enforcement officials from the Minneapolis area, the report said.

“At some point we will leave. We’ve done, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Mr Trump told the Journal, but did not offer a time frame for when agents might depart. “We’ll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud.”

Mr Trump’s administration said Mr Pretti assaulted officers, compelling them to fire in self-defence, but video recordings show Mr Pretti was shot multiple times while restrained on the ground by a group of officers. REUTERS

