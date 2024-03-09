Trump lavishes praise on Hungary PM Orban during fete at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON – Former US president Donald Trump praised Mr Viktor Orban as a “fantastic leader”, while poking fun at criticism of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s self-proclaimed illiberal tendencies, as the two populist leaders met on March 8 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Mr Orban “is a non-controversial figure because he says, ‘this is the way it’s going to be’ and that’s the end of it”, Trump joked to a room full of attendees at his resort, according to a video of the event posted by Mr Orban on Instagram.

“Right? He’s the boss. No – he’s a great leader, fantastic leader.”

Trump feted Mr Orban with a tour of his residence, dinner with former first lady Melania Trump, an hour-long meeting with senior aides, and a musical performance by a band covering the late American singer Roy Orbison.

The meeting is a defiant act by Trump just a day after United States President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address accused his presumptive November opponent and Republicans of turning their backs on democratic ideals by blocking additional assistance for Ukraine.

Mr Biden criticised the planned get-together directly at a political rally in Philadelphia earlier on March 8, saying Mr Orban “doesn’t think democracy works” and was “looking for dictatorship”.

Mr Orban has in the past urged the West to cut off financing for Ukraine, which he has said is the quickest way to force Kyiv to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia.

The Biden administration has criticised Mr Orban over his friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he met in October 2023 in China, as well as legislation in Hungary that the State Department warned could “intimidate and punish” critics of Mr Orban’s government.

Trump during his presidency sought to cultivate closer ties with Mr Putin, even saying he believed the Russian leader’s denial of interference in the 2016 presidential election over the conclusions of US intelligence services.

The former US president in February denounced the Biden administration’s request for billions in new funds for Ukraine, saying that lawmakers should attach conditions to the assistance or structure the aid as a loan.