Condemn hate and white supremacy, says Trump

WASHINGTON - Under pressure after two mass shootings over the weekend left 29 dead in 13 hours, President Donald Trump on Monday urged Americans to condemn "bigotry, racism and white supremacy".

He called for legislation that would raise red flags at risk factors, address mental health issues, the effects of violent video games and the use of the Internet and social media to spread radical ideology.

"Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun," he said.

A 21-year-old suspected of killing 20 people - including at least six Mexican nationals - in the border city of El Paso on Saturday is likely to face the death penalty. He left a racist, anti-immigrant "manifesto".

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism probe. Last month it said most domestic terrorism cases involving racial motives are spurred by white supremacy.

Monday's mention of white supremacy was the first explicit remark on the issue by Mr Trump, who has been accused by critics of stoking anti-immigrant sentiment and enabling white supremacy.

Echoing right-wing language, the El Paso gunman's "manifesto" spoke of migrants as invaders. Over the weekend, Julian Castro, the only Latino in the Democrats' 2020 field, told ABC News the President has "given licence for this toxic brew of white supremacy to fester".

Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso native and former congressman also vying for the Democratic nomination, said: "He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country."

Republicans have been largely silent or tried to rally support even as they condemned the killings.

"A tragedy like this is not an opportunity to reboot your failing presidential campaign," Ms Ronna McDaniel, Republican Party spokeswoman, retorted to Mr O'Rourke.

One of the few to speak out was Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, who survived an attack by a left-wing gunman in 2017. He tweeted: "These events should be classified as domestic terrorism, and I'm glad that in the case of El Paso, the FBI is treating it as such."

Tellingly, Mr Trump's own daughter and top aide Ivanka Trump tweeted : "White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed."

President Trump's inflammatory remarks include referring to Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug dealers. At a rally in Florida in May, Mr Trump was talking about thousands of migrants and when someone in the crowd shouted: "Shoot them." Mr Trump laughed and said: "That's only in the Panhandle you can get away with that stuff."

In 2017, after a riot in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia left one woman dead when a neo-Nazi rammed his car into a crowd, Mr Trump said there were "very fine people… on both sides".

He has attacked four Congresswomen in particular - an ethnic Somali and a Palestinian, both Muslims; one African American and one Latina. He has regularly re-Tweeted the right wing British commentator Katie Hopkins who once called migrants "cockroaches".

Creating this sort of combustibility stokes the President's base, Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump White House communications chief told CNN.

Guns are in a sense part of the DNA of America, which has more guns per capita than any other country in the world; the Constitution's 2nd Amendment confers on citizens the right to bear arms, and hunting is a common pastime for rural Americans - Republican or Democrat. At his rallies, President Trump regularly tells supporters that "Democrats want to take your guns away."

A key obstacle in efforts at curbing guns, which in most states are easier to get than driving licences - is the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful lobby which supports President Trump.

But most of the American public favours stricter background checks for gun buyers. And the NRA's reputation has been eroded, thanks to infighting and investigations into its finances. The time is ripe, some say, to push back against its power.

"The NRA is basically an emperor without clothing right now" Mr Scaramucci said. "The President can use his strength with the Republican Party and get something done on gun control."

And Gabby Giffords, a former Congresswoman who in 2011 survived being shot in the head by a gunman, warned after the President spoke, that "Words alone without action will not save lives."