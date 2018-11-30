Trump calls off Putin meeting over Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (AFP/REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump scrapped Thursday (Nov 29) a planned meeting at the G-20 summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Moscow's detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin," he wrote on Twitter.

"I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," Trump added, shortly after taking off for the weekend summit in Buenos Aires.

The Kremlin has no official information on US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Argentina, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

Putin is on his way to Argentina and if the bilateral meeting is cancelled he would have a couple of extra hours for meetings on the sidelines of the G-20, Russian agencies reported.