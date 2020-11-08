Trump arrives back at White House, following news of his US election defeat

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday (Nov 7) after playing golf on the morning that news came through of his election defeat by Joe Biden.

The presidential motorcade drove close to the Black Lives Matter Plaza, opposite the White House, where a large crowd was celebrating Trump's defeat.

The Republican, who is claiming without providing evidence that he actually won the election, spent the morning at a golf club he owns in Virginia.

For live updates and results, follow our US election live coverage.