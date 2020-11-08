Trump at golf club outside Washington as US election vote count drags on

STERLING, UNITED STATES (AFP) - US President Donald Trump left the White House on Saturday (Nov 7) for the first time since Election Day, heading to his golf club in suburban Virginia as the vote count dragged on with Joe Biden leading the Republican incumbent in decisive states.

After appearing twice at the White House in recent days to address the nation, Trump left the presidential residence for the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Biden stands on the verge of winning the White House - a victory in battleground state Pennsylvania, where he is leading, would give him enough votes in the Electoral College, which determines the presidency.

Trump however has claimed: "I won this election, by a lot!" - a claim that was flagged by Twitter.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

