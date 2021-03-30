Top Glove shares drop on US order to seize goods over forced labour

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Top Glove Corp's shares sank after the US Customs and Border Protection on Monday (March 29) directed personnel at US ports of entry to seize its disposable gloves after finding evidence that the manufacturer used forced labour.

The stock tumbled as much as 5 per cent to the lowest level since March 3, its second day of losses. It's down 21 per cent this year, among the biggest decliners on Malaysia's benchmark stock gauge.

The CBP Office of Trade, in consultation with the Treasury Department, said it imposed the penalties against the world's largest glove maker after having found "sufficient information to believe that Top Glove uses forced labour in the production of disposable gloves." The order expands an directive last year banning imports from two units of the company.

"Today's forced labour finding is the result of a months-long CBP investigation aimed at preventing goods made by modern slavery from entering US commerce," Troy Miller, senior official performing the duties of the CBP Commissioner, said in a statement.

"CBP will not tolerate foreign companies' exploitation of vulnerable workers to sell cheap, unethically-made goods to American consumers."

Factories belonging to Top Glove were found to be a major source of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia last year. After discovering thousands of infections among workers at the company's plants in November, the government carried out raids on its dormitories.

Top Glove told Reuters its US counsels are liaising with representatives from the CBP to obtain more clarity and information on the matter.

CBP said its finding does not impact the vast majority of disposable gloves imported into the United States which are critical during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"CBP has taken steps to ensure that this targeted enforcement action against Top Glove will not have a significant impact on total US imports of disposable gloves," John Leonard, CBP Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for Trade said in the statement.

'Unfortunate negative'

Top Glove has said in the past months that it has taken extensive rectification actions to improve its labour practices. Ethical trade consultancy Impactt, appointed by Top Glove to assess its trade and labour practices, reported earlier this month that as at January, it "no longer" found indicators of systemic forced labour at the manufacturer.

Monday's news is an "unfortunate negative" and results in "cloudier earnings certainty and negative investor sentiment," Gan Huan Wen, an analyst at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd, said in a report dated Monday.

He cut his stock-price target to RM7 from RM8.14. "We understand Top Glove is in contact with the CBP to obtain more information on this finding."

Monday's finding is the second forced labour finding the CBP has issued in the current fiscal year.